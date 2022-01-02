From Ewing, NE and the youngest of 14 siblings. Preceded in death by husband, Anton. Survived by daughters, Pattie (Tom) Buss, Judy (Jack) Ragsdale, Joan (John) McGrogan, Karen (Greg) Buman, and Toni (Jon McGill) Donnelly; 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Claire, John, Neil, Ronan and Cian; 1 great-grandson, Emre: and sister, Rose Synowiecki.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 1pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 11am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Susan's obit and Stream Service.
Pattie, Judy, Joan, Karen and Toni.... I have many great childhood memories of walking across the bridge to hang out at your house. Your mom and dad were always so welcoming! You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! God Bless