Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan T. Vinski
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Vinski, Susan T. (Slizoski)

Age 84

From Ewing, NE and the youngest of 14 siblings. Preceded in death by husband, Anton. Survived by daughters, Pattie (Tom) Buss, Judy (Jack) Ragsdale, Joan (John) McGrogan, Karen (Greg) Buman, and Toni (Jon McGill) Donnelly; 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Claire, John, Neil, Ronan and Cian; 1 great-grandson, Emre: and sister, Rose Synowiecki.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 1pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 11am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Susan's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Jan
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Susan's obit and Stream Service
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Pattie, Judy, Joan, Karen and Toni.... I have many great childhood memories of walking across the bridge to hang out at your house. Your mom and dad were always so welcoming! You are all in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time! God Bless
Katie (Dieter) Clark
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results