Vinski, Susan T. (Slizoski)



Age 84



From Ewing, NE and the youngest of 14 siblings. Preceded in death by husband, Anton. Survived by daughters, Pattie (Tom) Buss, Judy (Jack) Ragsdale, Joan (John) McGrogan, Karen (Greg) Buman, and Toni (Jon McGill) Donnelly; 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Claire, John, Neil, Ronan and Cian; 1 great-grandson, Emre: and sister, Rose Synowiecki.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday at 1pm at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 11am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Susan's obit and Stream Service.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.