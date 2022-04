Johnson, Susie



April 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020



Age 86. Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. "Bob" Johnson. Survived by children; Robert L. (Doris) Johnson, Jr., Nancy (Steve) Johnson, Cindy (Dan) Caldwell, Susan Johnson; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life Service in the Spring for family and friends.



