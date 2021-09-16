Johnson, Susie
April 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020
Age 86. Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. "Bob" Johnson. Survived by children, Robert L. (Doris) Johnson, Jr., Nancy (Steve) Johnson, Cindy (Dan) Caldwell, Susan (Tyler) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 18, 2021. VISITATION at 9am with SERVICE to follow at 10am, Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, NE.
To Livestream the service: https://messiahfamily.com/media/watch-worship/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.