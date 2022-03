Johnson, SusieApril 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020Age 86. Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. "Bob" Johnson. Survived by children, Robert L. (Doris) Johnson, Jr., Nancy (Steve) Johnson, Cindy (Dan) Caldwell, Susan (Tyler) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 18, 2021. VISITATION at 9am with SERVICE to follow at 10am, Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, NE.To Livestream the service: https://messiahfamily.com/media/watch-worship/