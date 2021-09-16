Menu
Susie Johnson
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Johnson, Susie

April 13, 1934 - December 18, 2020

Age 86. Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. "Bob" Johnson. Survived by children, Robert L. (Doris) Johnson, Jr., Nancy (Steve) Johnson, Cindy (Dan) Caldwell, Susan (Tyler) Johnson; 7 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, September 18, 2021. VISITATION at 9am with SERVICE to follow at 10am, Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, NE.

To Livestream the service: https://messiahfamily.com/media/watch-worship/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, NE
Sep
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Messiah Lutheran Church
5015 South 80th Street, Ralston, NE
Sep
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Livestream the service: https://messiahfamily.com/media/watch-worship/
NE
