Suzanne Kossow, age 68, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away December 20, 2020 after a 10 year battle with breast cancer. She was born August 29, 1952 in Houston, TX to the late Liley Paul and Louise Purvis (Porter).
Suzanne is survived by husband, Robert Kossow; children, Sara Wallin, Sandra Wallin, and SamanthaWallin; stepchildren, Jon (Courtney) Kossow, Abby (Derick) Conrad, Ashley (Cody) Elgan; brother, Gordon Purvi; sister-in-law, Frances; grandchildren, Adilyn, Kaliegh, Kylan, Emma, Kamerson and Emani, Ella, Tyler, Wyatt, Dylan, Huxli, Rayli; niece, Ashleigh Purvis; sister-in-law, Ann Huffman; and a host of other family and friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 2-4pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 28, 2020, 10am, at Saint John Lutheran Church. Internment in Garner Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
I was blessed to have met you, to be friends with you.
(Dec. 20) Just heard the very sad news of your passing this morning. I will miss you, your lively spirit, love you. Watching, loving Bob from above is now your focus. Your fight was valiant. Peace now.
Dianne Laferla
December 27, 2020
Jayme Conrad
December 26, 2020
I remember your warm smile and friendly personality. Enjoyed working with you and our "auction" days searching for treasures from days gone by. Rest in peace knowing people will always cherish their memories of you.