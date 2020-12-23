Kossow, Suzanne



August 29, 1952 - December 20, 2020



Suzanne Kossow, age 68, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away December 20, 2020 after a 10 year battle with breast cancer. She was born August 29, 1952 in Houston, TX to the late Liley Paul and Louise Purvis (Porter).



Suzanne is survived by husband, Robert Kossow; children, Sara Wallin, Sandra Wallin, and SamanthaWallin; stepchildren, Jon (Courtney) Kossow, Abby (Derick) Conrad, Ashley (Cody) Elgan; brother, Gordon Purvi; sister-in-law, Frances; grandchildren, Adilyn, Kaliegh, Kylan, Emma, Kamerson and Emani, Ella, Tyler, Wyatt, Dylan, Huxli, Rayli; niece, Ashleigh Purvis; sister-in-law, Ann Huffman; and a host of other family and friends.



VISITATION: Sunday, December 27, 2020, 2-4pm, at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, December 28, 2020, 10am, at Saint John Lutheran Church. Internment in Garner Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2020.