Cabbell, Sylvia Diane Avant



Sylvia Diane Avant Cabbell was born in 1946 and passed away in 2021 in Omaha, NE. Sylvia has been lovingly married to Edward Cabbell since 1973. Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Edward; and brothers, Terry and Jerry. Sylvia is survived by her children: Damone Avant, Yulonda Avant-Matlock, Michael Cabbell, James Marion and grandchildren.



FUNERAL: Friday, September 24th, 2021, 2:30pm, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. A repass will be held at Lothrop Social



Hall at 4:30pm.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.