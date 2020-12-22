Fiala, Sylvia J. and Thomas J.
Sylvia J. Fiala
September 26, 1945 - December 20, 2020
Preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Donald. Survived by husband, Thomas J. Fiala; daughter, Jean Soares (Ty); son, James Fiala; daughter, Peggy Soulliere; four grandchildren: Korin Adams, Cory Adams, Kylie Kell, and Tristen Soulliere; sister, Mary Lou Martin (Terry); and sisters-in-law, Teri Meyer, and Barbara Masilko (Chuck).
Thomas J. Fiala
November 28, 1946 - December 27, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Sylvia J. Fiala. Survived by daughter, Jean Soares (Ty); son, James Fiala; two grandchildren: Korin Adams and Cory Adams; sister, Barbara Masilko (Chuck); and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Martin (Terry), and Teri Meyer.
COMBINED SERVICES FOR SYLVIA AND THOMAS:
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 29, from 1pm to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, with SERVICES at 2pm followed by Military Honors for Mr. Fiala by Millard American Legion Post #374 and VFW Post #8334. INTERMENT: East Union Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to NAMI Nebraska.
To view a live broadcast of the combined Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
