Sylvia J. Fiala
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Fiala, Sylvia J. and Thomas J.

Sylvia J. Fiala

September 26, 1945 - December 20, 2020

Preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Donald. Survived by husband, Thomas J. Fiala; daughter, Jean Soares (Ty); son, James Fiala; daughter, Peggy Soulliere; four grandchildren: Korin Adams, Cory Adams, Kylie Kell, and Tristen Soulliere; sister, Mary Lou Martin (Terry); and sisters-in-law, Teri Meyer, and Barbara Masilko (Chuck).

Thomas J. Fiala

November 28, 1946 - December 27, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Sylvia J. Fiala. Survived by daughter, Jean Soares (Ty); son, James Fiala; two grandchildren: Korin Adams and Cory Adams; sister, Barbara Masilko (Chuck); and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Martin (Terry), and Teri Meyer.

COMBINED SERVICES FOR SYLVIA AND THOMAS:

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 29, from 1pm to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, with SERVICES at 2pm followed by Military Honors for Mr. Fiala by Millard American Legion Post #374 and VFW Post #8334. INTERMENT: East Union Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to NAMI Nebraska.

To view a live broadcast of the combined Funeral Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Dec
29
Service
2:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barb and Charlie.So sorry about Tommy and Sylvia.Sorry I didn't make it.All about covid danger.
Thomas G Furst
January 18, 2021
Tom , so sorry to hear of sylvia passing. I know of your sorrow. My wife passed away five year ago on christmas eve . Hope this is the right Tom. I was your captain 0n the OMAHA FIRE DEPARTMENT for a while. My email is [email protected] I now live in florda. Best of luck to you and the family.
Fred Korten
December 23, 2020
May this beautiful, lovely lady ~ Rest now carefully in the palm of God´s loving hands! Sincere condolences,Rick and family! Love from Saint Louis ~ Pam
Pam (Higgins) Hruska
December 22, 2020
