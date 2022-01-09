Pagett, Sylvia
December 31, 1933 - January 7, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, William Pagett; daughter-in-law, Deanna Adams; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Meyer. Survived in life by her five sons; three daughters-in-law; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 West Maple Rd., in Elkhorn NE, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Private Interment in Bohemian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stride.org
.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
