Pagett, SylviaDecember 31, 1933 - January 7, 2022Preceded in death by husband, William Pagett; daughter-in-law, Deanna Adams; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Meyer. Survived in life by her five sons; three daughters-in-law; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 West Maple Rd., in Elkhorn NE, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Private Interment in Bohemian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.