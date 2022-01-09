Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia Pagett
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Pagett, Sylvia

December 31, 1933 - January 7, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, William Pagett; daughter-in-law, Deanna Adams; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Meyer. Survived in life by her five sons; three daughters-in-law; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Wednesday, January 12, 9:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 West Maple Rd., in Elkhorn NE, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10:30am. Private Interment in Bohemian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stride.org.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
20500 West Maple Rd., Elkhorn , NE
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
20500 West Maple Rd., Elkhorn , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I remember our duchesne day together...loving thoughts.
Suzanne. Massey. Carlson
School
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Pamela Thompson
January 11, 2022
RIP Sylvia
Maureen Sawatzki
January 11, 2022
Mark, So sorry to hear about your mom. Praying you will find strength and hope through our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. May his loving arms surround you with peace. Mike and Marcia.
Mike and Marcia Galloway
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results