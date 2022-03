Welty, Sylvia JanetSeptember 5, 1933 - February 23, 2021Age 87. Born in Leicester, England. Preceded in death by husband, Richard G. Welty; parents, Thomas and Nora Wesley; brothers, Jim and Alan Wesley; and son-in-law, Michael Thoma.Survived by children, Robert Welty (Dana Blaich), Julie Fuehring (Steve), and Anna Thoma (Greg Ahmann); grandchildren: Jennifer, Heather, Robert, Rebecca and Renae; great-granddaughter, Piper; and close friends, Mary Pierce and Emily Dudgeon.Services will be held on a sunny day in May. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society ( www.nehumanesociety.org ).BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com