Aherns, Tammy R.
June 22, 1974 - September 8, 2021
Survived by husband, Jeremiah Weichman; daughters, Kayleigh Witulski and Miranda Anderson; sons, Christopher Stewart and Nicholas Stewart; along with many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16th at 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.