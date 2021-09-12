Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tammy R. Aherns
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Aherns, Tammy R.

June 22, 1974 - September 8, 2021

Survived by husband, Jeremiah Weichman; daughters, Kayleigh Witulski and Miranda Anderson; sons, Christopher Stewart and Nicholas Stewart; along with many other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 16th at 1pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.