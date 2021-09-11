Kaipust, Taylor Robert
May 31, 2014 - September 4, 2021
Went to Heaven with his dad. Survived by mother Jamie; brothers, Kayden and Isaiah; and grandparents, Mary and Mark S. Kaipust, Sr., and Vikki and Bob Pease.
Taylor was a unique spirit with a naturally curious mind. He always had deep-thought questions that most never had the answers to give him. He was compassionate and empathetic, often taking on others' pain and emotions and on his own doing, determined to save his own money to help others in need and work hard to one day in life be able to cure others. Taylor had the best sense of humor and like his father, was always the life of the party, making others smile and laugh. He would laugh out loud at shows and movies, get up and dance and sing along with songs, and entertain everyone. Taylor loved Jesus and now he is with Him, enjoying his "mansion" and "epic pool" that he often dreamed he would one day share with his siblings.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12th, from 3pm to 5pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th, at 10am at Calvary Christian Church. Following the Service, please join the family for a luncheon at Millard Social Hall. At the discretion of the family, memorials will be donated to organizations throughout the community.
Here is the link to the live stream of the Celebration of Life Service: https://calvary.ch/specialevent/
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2021.