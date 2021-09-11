Menu
Taylor Robert Kaipust
2014 - 2021
BORN
2014
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Kaipust, Taylor Robert

May 31, 2014 - September 4, 2021

Went to Heaven with his dad. Survived by mother Jamie; brothers, Kayden and Isaiah; and grandparents, Mary and Mark S. Kaipust, Sr., and Vikki and Bob Pease.

Taylor was a unique spirit with a naturally curious mind. He always had deep-thought questions that most never had the answers to give him. He was compassionate and empathetic, often taking on others' pain and emotions and on his own doing, determined to save his own money to help others in need and work hard to one day in life be able to cure others. Taylor had the best sense of humor and like his father, was always the life of the party, making others smile and laugh. He would laugh out loud at shows and movies, get up and dance and sing along with songs, and entertain everyone. Taylor loved Jesus and now he is with Him, enjoying his "mansion" and "epic pool" that he often dreamed he would one day share with his siblings.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12th, from 3pm to 5pm at Calvary Christian Church, 10104 Cedar Island Road So., Bellevue, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, September 13th, at 10am at Calvary Christian Church. Following the Service, please join the family for a luncheon at Millard Social Hall. At the discretion of the family, memorials will be donated to organizations throughout the community.

Here is the link to the live stream of the Celebration of Life Service: https://calvary.ch/specialevent/

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Calvary Christian Church
10104 Cedar Island Road So, Bellevue, NE
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Christian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our prayers are with you all. I will miss watching Taylor outside my kitchen window playing with Kayden. God has a very special angel with him.
Michelle & Mike DeHaven
Other
September 12, 2021
I do not know your family but my heart aches 4 all who loved your Taylor. I know the sadness because my son is also in heaven. God gave them to us to enjoy for a little while and to make our lives better. My deep deep sympathy to your family.
Shirley
September 11, 2021
