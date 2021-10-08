Poe, Tena Lou and Rodney Eugene
Tena Lou (Van Cleve) Poe, age 81, of Omaha, passed away on October 6, 2021. Tena was born on July 20, 1940, in Omaha. She was married to her husband, Rodney, for 48 years. Tena is survived by her children, Kipton and Timothy (Amber); step-children: Julie, Mary, and PJ; daughter-in-law, Peggy; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings.
Rodney Eugene Poe, age 81, of Omaha, passed away on October 6, 2021. Rodney was born on July 15, 1940, in Omaha. He was married to his wife, Tena Poe, for 48 years. Rodney is survived by his children: Julie, PJ, and Mary; daughter-in-law, Peggy; step-children, Kipton and Timothy (Amber); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
