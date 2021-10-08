It is with deep sadness that I express my thoughts and sympathy. I worked in Machine Accounting with Rod for 20 years at OPPD, and have been in contact with him and Tina ever since that time. I have bowled, played softball, gone fishing, camping, and many OPPD outings over the years with Rod. I have received so many emails in the last 20 years that I will dearly miss. My computor will not survive without all those emails. Rod and Tina have been dear friends over the years, and will be be forever missed. We miss you two already and will for a long time. May God grant you peace. Chuck n Ruby

Chuck n Ruby Andersen Friend October 9, 2021