Tena Lou and Rodney Eugene Poe
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Poe, Tena Lou and Rodney Eugene

Tena Lou (Van Cleve) Poe, age 81, of Omaha, passed away on October 6, 2021. Tena was born on July 20, 1940, in Omaha. She was married to her husband, Rodney, for 48 years. Tena is survived by her children, Kipton and Timothy (Amber); step-children: Julie, Mary, and PJ; daughter-in-law, Peggy; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings.

Rodney Eugene Poe, age 81, of Omaha, passed away on October 6, 2021. Rodney was born on July 15, 1940, in Omaha. He was married to his wife, Tena Poe, for 48 years. Rodney is survived by his children: Julie, PJ, and Mary; daughter-in-law, Peggy; step-children, Kipton and Timothy (Amber); seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am, West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Oct
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Family of Rod & Teena Poe, I was very saddened to learn of the passing of Rod & Tena. You have my sincere sympathies. I have known Rod for over 40 years as a Machine accountant associate . will miss our 'ole timer "Machine Accountants" where three or four would get together for coffee and a bagel
Bob Burns
October 10, 2021
Rod and Tena were my parents neighbors on BelDrive. They were the kindest most thoughtful people I´ve ever met. Tena was in my Red Hat group, we had lovely times together. We kept in touch and emailed often, I will miss them both. My sincere sympathy to their entire family.
Diane Reeves
Friend
October 10, 2021
OPPD Retiree Golf League
October 10, 2021
It is with deep sadness that I express my thoughts and sympathy. I worked in Machine Accounting with Rod for 20 years at OPPD, and have been in contact with him and Tina ever since that time. I have bowled, played softball, gone fishing, camping, and many OPPD outings over the years with Rod. I have received so many emails in the last 20 years that I will dearly miss. My computor will not survive without all those emails. Rod and Tina have been dear friends over the years, and will be be forever missed. We miss you two already and will for a long time. May God grant you peace. Chuck n Ruby
Chuck n Ruby Andersen
Friend
October 9, 2021
