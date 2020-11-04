Szczepanowski, Terence J.



December 22, 1958 - November 2, 2020



Preceded in death by, parents, Joseph and Jean; brothers, Bill and Ron. Survived by wife, Cheryl; daughter and son-in-law, Cari and Jeff Burden; grandson, Jonny; sisters and brother, Mary Mines, Linda Janak, Carol Kraft (Bob), Jim Szczepanowski (Bridget); many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



VIGIL SERVICE: Thursday, November 5th, 7pm, West Center Chapel with visitation from 5-7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 6th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.