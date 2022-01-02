Menu
Teresa L. Prusia
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Prusia, Teresa L.

July 28, 1971 - December 26, 2021

Teresa was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert Prusia; grandparents, John and Velma Perkins; grandparents, Clyde and Marjorie Strode. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Scott R. Prusia; parents, Larry and Debra Strode; son, Anthony Scothorne; stepson, Ryan Prusia, and stepdaughter, Ashley Prusia; brother, Jason (Stephanie) Strode; parents-in-law, Howard and Nancy Clark; sisters-in-law, Lyn Prusia and Staci Prusia; brother-in-law, Steve (Carri) Prusia; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved cat, Ava.

VISITATION will take place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 9:15-10am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (11027 Martha St., Omaha, NE. 68144), with a FUNERAL SERVICE to follow.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
9:15a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
11027 Martha St., Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
11027 Martha St., Omaha, NE
