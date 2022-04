Schindler, Teresa R.



October 4, 1961 - November 16, 2020



Survived by daughter, Denae (Tyler); son T.J.; father Clifford Little; mother Euna Faye Amick; brothers, Clifftan and Mark Little.



VISITATION: Saturday, June 26, from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE starting at 11am, all at the Funeral Home



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.