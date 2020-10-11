Caguioa, Teresita Williams
March 20, 1930 - October 9, 2020
Teresita Williams Caguioa, 90 years of age, passed away of natural causes on October 9, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born in Santa Rita, Guam, on March 20, 1930. Known affectionately as "Mrs. C", she ran "The Diner" in the Old Market until she retired.
Preceded in death by Orlando, her husband of 46 years, son Nicosio Caguioa, siblings Marie Mendoila, Andres Sablan, and Johnny Williams. Survived by her children Lydia Adler, Orlando Caguioa, Jr. (Greta), Marie Heins (David), daughter-in-law, Dorothy Grasso; and siblings Frank Williams, Lorenzo Williams, Annie Speth,and John "Bokie" Williams, Jr. She had 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Margaret Mary's Church.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, Oct. 15th from 5pm to 7pm followed by a Rosary at West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Friday, Oct. 16th, 11:00am, at St. Margaret Mary's Church (6116 Dodge St.)
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.