Terrence Lee Walsh
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Walsh, Terrence Lee

February 24, 1936 - March 15, 2022

He was preceded in death by his parents, Salome "Sally" Pettys Sydow and Myles Walsh; step-father, Ed Sydow; sisters, Connie Jo Landolt and Mary Karen Walsh Duarte; brother, James Walsh; son, Tim Walsh; and grandson, Arick Walsh. He is survived by wife, Christine Holubar-Walsh; sons, Rich (Sandy) Walsh and Tom (Cindy) Walsh; daughters, Kayla (Steve) Laune and Kristy (Johnny) Zirngible; daughter-in-law, Jen Walsh; brother, Pat Walsh; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To see more: https://www.johnagentleman.com/obituaries/obituary-listings FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS: Monday, March 21, from 5-7pm at the John E. Gentleman Bellevue/Sarpy Co. Chapel in Bellevue, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 22, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 811 W 23rd Ave, Bellevue. Lunch following Interment at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Church, or Columban Fathers.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO. CHAPEL, 3402 Samson Way

402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Church
811 W 23rd Ave, Bellevue, NE
So sorry to hear about Terry. He was a good friend and always enjoyed being with him. Blessings to his family and especially to Chris.
Dennis
March 20, 2022
