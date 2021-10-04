Holcomb, Terri M.
June 25, 1953 - October 1, 2021
Preceded in death by husband Dennis. Survived by siblings: Mike Luker, Judy Owens, Chris Luker, and Trudy Watson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 6, at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. To leave Condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171
