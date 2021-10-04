Menu
Terri M. Holcomb
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Holcomb, Terri M.

June 25, 1953 - October 1, 2021

Preceded in death by husband Dennis. Survived by siblings: Mike Luker, Judy Owens, Chris Luker, and Trudy Watson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, October 6, at 2pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. To leave Condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
NE
Traveling mercies, Cousin! Sending love to Terri´s family & friends.
Marci Prescher Remund
Family
October 5, 2021
