Nielsen, Terri Jo



August 19, 1958 - December 9, 2021



Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away four days after her father, William Nielsen. Graduated from Omaha Bryan High School in 1976. Terri worked for Skinner Macaroni and Hershey Company. Survived by children, Jeremy Thomas, Cody Thomas, and Shylo Thomas; 7 grandchildren; siblings, William Nielsen, Jr., Cindy Nielsen-Kurth, Tammy Nielsen, and Tina Nielsen; and aunt, Debbie (Bird "Frank") Robbins.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday from 4-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.