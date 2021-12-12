Menu
Terri Jo Nielsen
Nielsen, Terri Jo

August 19, 1958 - December 9, 2021

Council Bluffs, IA. Passed away four days after her father, William Nielsen. Graduated from Omaha Bryan High School in 1976. Terri worked for Skinner Macaroni and Hershey Company. Survived by children, Jeremy Thomas, Cody Thomas, and Shylo Thomas; 7 grandchildren; siblings, William Nielsen, Jr., Cindy Nielsen-Kurth, Tammy Nielsen, and Tina Nielsen; and aunt, Debbie (Bird "Frank") Robbins.

MEMORIAL VISITATION: Monday from 4-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brenda McGinty
Other
December 12, 2021
