Andersen, Terry LeeMarch 15, 1950 - April 2, 2022Preceded in death by grandparents, Elmer Olsen and Olive Olsen; and parents, James C. Andersen and Charlene Hollenbeck. Survived by children, Troy Andersen, Wendy (Josh) Buhl, Chad Andersen, and Dustin Andersen; grandchildren, Corey Andersen, Austin Stiles, Logan Andersen, and Hattie Andersen.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, April 9 from 2:00pm-7:00pm at 9249 Co Rd P38, Omaha, NE 68142. Private family burial at a later date in Audubon, IA.Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com