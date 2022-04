Doukas, Terry A.



September 30, 1948 - December 18, 2020



Age 72 of Omaha. Terry was born in Omaha to Paul and Helen (Smith) Doukas. He retired from Children's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Janice Petry. Terry is survived by his wife Jeanette; son, Clark Doukas (Robin); daughter, Sara Doukas; 4 grandchildren; nieces; nephew; other family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



