Terry Harper, age 68, died on December 11, 2020 at Hospice House in Omaha following a brief illness.
He was raised in Scribner, NE. He was a 1970 graduate of Scribner High School, and a 1974 graduate of Chadron State College. He moved to Omaha in 1974 to work for Northwestern Bell, and subsequently US West and Qwest Communications. Later, he worked for Wiese Research Associates/WRG.
Terry was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Bethel (Lindsey) Harper. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean; son, Aaron (Elaine) Harper; granddaughter, Marion; siblings, Wendell (Sharon) Harper, Connie Gillis, Richard (Kristin) Harper, and Roxanne Betts; sister-in-law, Nathalie Torkelson; many nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Visitation will be followed by Burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries.
3 Entries
Sarry to hear of Terry's death hop all are well God bless.
Aldean Drieling
December 13, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear about Terry. I had not seen him since I attended Advent UCC but remember him fondly.
Glenda Burkhart
December 12, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Terry´s family and friends. I often wondered what happened to him once he left the NWB family. He truly was one of the best managers I had. He had me interested in the FOCUS Programming, and it led me onward to the IT department, where I spent 10+ years.