Harper, Terry Lynn



1952 - 2020



Terry Harper, age 68, died on December 11, 2020 at Hospice House in Omaha following a brief illness.



He was raised in Scribner, NE. He was a 1970 graduate of Scribner High School, and a 1974 graduate of Chadron State College. He moved to Omaha in 1974 to work for Northwestern Bell, and subsequently US West and Qwest Communications. Later, he worked for Wiese Research Associates/WRG.



Terry was preceded in death by parents, Albert and Bethel (Lindsey) Harper. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean; son, Aaron (Elaine) Harper; granddaughter, Marion; siblings, Wendell (Sharon) Harper, Connie Gillis, Richard (Kristin) Harper, and Roxanne Betts; sister-in-law, Nathalie Torkelson; many nieces and nephews.



A Private Family Visitation will be followed by Burial at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House Charities.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.