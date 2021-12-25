Menu
Terry A. - LtCol Usaf Hunter
1940 - 2021
Hunter, Terry A. - LtCol USAF (Ret)

March 17, 1940 - December 17, 2021

Terry Alan Hunter passed away December 17, 2021 at Hillcrest Country Estates, Papillion, NE. He was born March 17, 1940 in Santa Fe, NM, the son of James and Helen Nelson Hunter. He grew up in Wyoming, graduating from Rawlins High School in 1958.

He attended and graduated from Westminister College in Utah where he played football, made lifelong friends and met the woman that would become his wife of nearly 60 years. On December 29, 1962, Terry and Carol Gene Chewning were married in West Covina, CA. Carol survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Tina (David) Gladow, Larned, KS; son, Tim Hunter of Omaha, NE; grandsons, Colton and Austin Gladow, Hays, KS; brother, Jim Hunter, Mountain View, CA and other extended family and friends.

Terry had a full career with the United States Air Force that included traveling and being a part of the Strategic Air Command at Offutt Air Force Base. He retired in 1983 as a Lt. Colonel.

He was most proud of his family and especially enjoyed traveling to watch his grandsons play football and baseball in and around Larned, KS.

He loved to play golf and being a part of Platteview Country Club and was a faithful and enthusiastic fan of Nebraska Cornhusker football.

Cremation has taken place and a Military Service and Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be given to Endless Journey Hospice whose amazing staff took such compassionate care of Terry in the final weeks of his life.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel

www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Tim & Tina, Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss. I´m grateful I got the chance to know him through your mother. I loved to visit them at their home on the lake, I too am an avid golfer, I imagine he is paying a round today. God Bless your family through this difficult time.
Sally Anderson
Friend
January 3, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 25, 2021
My heart aches to hear this news. I wish the family peace and comfort as you grieve.
Pam Schwalb
December 23, 2021
