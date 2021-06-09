Menu
Terry L. Johnson Jr.
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Terry L. Jr.

July 7, 1978 - June 5, 2021

Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Terry and Sue.

Survived by sisters, Rebeca (Tom) Cubbage, Jami (Charlie) Closser; nephews, Charlie and Joey; family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave. Interment: Forest lawn Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society (Hope Lodge).

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Jun
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave., NE
Go Raibh Suaimhneas Síoraí Air
FG
Friend
June 9, 2021
