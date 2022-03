Johnson, Terry L. Jr.July 7, 1978 - June 5, 2021Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Terry and Sue.Survived by sisters, Rebeca (Tom) Cubbage, Jami (Charlie) Closser; nephews, Charlie and Joey; family and friends.VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave. Interment: Forest lawn Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge ).Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000