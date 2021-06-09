Johnson, Terry L. Jr.
July 7, 1978 - June 5, 2021
Omaha - Preceded in death by parents, Terry and Sue.
Survived by sisters, Rebeca (Tom) Cubbage, Jami (Charlie) Closser; nephews, Charlie and Joey; family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, at Roeder Mortuary.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, 10:30am, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave. Interment: Forest lawn Cemetery. Memorials to American Cancer Society
(Hope Lodge
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.