Terry R. Lee
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Lee, Terry R.

June 6, 1945 - November 24, 2020

Terry, age 75, was a 1963 graduate of Missouri Valley High School, a teacher and principal with the Bellevue Public Schools for 33 years, and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue Garden Club and Green Bellevue. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, bird watching, and coffee with friends. Terry had been living with Parkinson's disease since a 2017 diagnosis, and is now at peace.

Preceded in death by father, William H. Lee; mother, Mary Lou (Robinson) Powell. Survived by wife of 52 years, Vivian; son, Trent Lee (Kerri); grandchildren Katilynn, Teegan and Tanis.

RECEPTION OF FRIENDS following CDC guidelines: Monday, December 28th, 5–7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 29th, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Lee obituary. Inurnment: Magnolia, IA, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue, the Bellevue Public School Foundation, or Parkinson's Nebraska (parkinsonsnebraska.org).

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Dec
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry, about Terry´s passing, My sympathy and prayers are with you and Trent´s Family. Marlene and Dennis Frill
Marlene Frill
December 22, 2020
Surprised and so sorry to hear about Terry.
Fred and Cathy Ebert
December 21, 2020
"A luminous light remains where a beautiful soul has passed." Prayers for comfort and strength for all those who loved her. My mother, (Mary Mae Chisman Miller) was Terry´s mothers best friend in high school. I believe she stood up as a witness at Terry´s parents wedding.
Becky Miller Jacobsen
December 20, 2020
