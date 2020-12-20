Lee, Terry R.
June 6, 1945 - November 24, 2020
Terry, age 75, was a 1963 graduate of Missouri Valley High School, a teacher and principal with the Bellevue Public Schools for 33 years, and a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue Garden Club and Green Bellevue. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, bird watching, and coffee with friends. Terry had been living with Parkinson's disease since a 2017 diagnosis, and is now at peace.
Preceded in death by father, William H. Lee; mother, Mary Lou (Robinson) Powell. Survived by wife of 52 years, Vivian; son, Trent Lee (Kerri); grandchildren Katilynn, Teegan and Tanis.
RECEPTION OF FRIENDS following CDC guidelines: Monday, December 28th, 5–7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 29th, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Lee obituary. Inurnment: Magnolia, IA, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue, the Bellevue Public School Foundation, or Parkinson's Nebraska (parkinsonsnebraska.org
).
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2020.