Terry A. Mason
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
9:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Mason, Terry A.

October 7, 1962 - March 30, 2022

Survived by husband, Mark; daughter, Sarah; grandchildren: Chase, Marley, Junior, Mason, and Stevie; brothers and sisters: Billy, Mary LeBlanc; Steve, and Tracie McNerney.

VISITATION at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th and Grover) Monday, April 4th, after 9:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment: St. John Cemetery.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
48th and Grover, NE
Apr
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
