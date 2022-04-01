Mason, Terry A.



October 7, 1962 - March 30, 2022



Survived by husband, Mark; daughter, Sarah; grandchildren: Chase, Marley, Junior, Mason, and Stevie; brothers and sisters: Billy, Mary LeBlanc; Steve, and Tracie McNerney.



VISITATION at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th and Grover) Monday, April 4th, after 9:30am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment: St. John Cemetery.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.