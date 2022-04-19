Oestreich, Terry L. MSgt USAF (Ret)November 21, 1942 - April 17, 2022Age 79. Terry worked in intelligence in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his military retirement he became a professional landscaper.Preceded in death by wife, Charlene; parents, Merlin and Mildred Oestreich. Survived by brothers, Duane Oestreich and Ronnie Oestreich; cousin, Sandra Oestreich.VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 22, 2pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Oestreich obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com