Terry L. Oestreich
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Oestreich, Terry L. MSgt USAF (Ret)

November 21, 1942 - April 17, 2022

Age 79. Terry worked in intelligence in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his military retirement he became a professional landscaper.

Preceded in death by wife, Charlene; parents, Merlin and Mildred Oestreich. Survived by brothers, Duane Oestreich and Ronnie Oestreich; cousin, Sandra Oestreich.

VISITATION: Thursday, April 21, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 22, 2pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Oestreich obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Apr
22
Funeral service
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
