John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
21
Service
7:00p.m.
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
Dear Christine and family, please accept our sympathy in the loss of your dear husband, father and grandfather. Be assured of our prayers for Terry and for all of you. May Terry now be enjoying eternal peace and happiness in heaven with Jesus our Savior and with all his loved ones who went before him.
With love and prayers,
Elaine and Warren Davee