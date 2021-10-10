Menu
Thelma H. "Teddi" Slattery
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Slattery, Thelma H. "Teddi" (Haggarty)

November 18, 1930 - October 9, 2021

Thelma "Teddi "Slattery passed away on October 9, 2021 at the age of 90. Teddi was born and raised in Butte, MT. She met her husband of 60 years, Timothy L. Slattery (deceased) of Omaha, while both were students at the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ. Teddi is survived by her children, Tim (Dorothy), Dan (Debbie), Dave (Lisa), Sharon, and Marion Bendon (John, deceased); as well as twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. in Elkhorn, NE. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Marian High School, Creighton Prep High School, St. Patrick Catholic Church/Elkhorn, or to a charity of your choice.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Teddi's life story can be found at the same website by clicking on "View Life Story."

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
12
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
20500 W. Maple Rd., Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies Marion. Cherish your memories.
Barb Muldoon
October 14, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Teddi's passing. She was such a great, vibrant lady. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Slattery family.
Drew and Laure Grant
October 11, 2021
I am sorry to hear about Mrs. Slattery passing away. I remember her from over 50 years ago. Tom Walsh, Matt Herzberg, and I would go over to Dan´s house to play basketball. She was a very nice and dignified lady. May she Rest In Peace.
Tim Potter
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results