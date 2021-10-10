Slattery, Thelma H. "Teddi" (Haggarty)
November 18, 1930 - October 9, 2021
Thelma "Teddi "Slattery passed away on October 9, 2021 at the age of 90. Teddi was born and raised in Butte, MT. She met her husband of 60 years, Timothy L. Slattery (deceased) of Omaha, while both were students at the University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ. Teddi is survived by her children, Tim (Dorothy), Dan (Debbie), Dave (Lisa), Sharon, and Marion Bendon (John, deceased); as well as twelve grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13th, at 10:30am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Rd. in Elkhorn, NE. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Marian High School, Creighton Prep High School, St. Patrick Catholic Church/Elkhorn, or to a charity of your choice
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Teddi's life story can be found at the same website by clicking on "View Life Story."
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2021.