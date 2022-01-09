Aunt Betty told be today of the passing of Ted. I am so sorry. I know that my dad and him were close in their younger years. If I remember right Ted use to spend part of the summers at my grandpa & grandma Trutnas. I remember hearing stories from these summers. Besides the regular chores there was lots of fishing and hunting adventures. One story I remember dad telling is when Ted thought he could ride a cow and he fell into the mud and dad made him jump into the cow tank to rinse off before going back to the house. Losing love ones changes so many things, but having memories to carry with us helps the heart heal. May God give you the comfort your heart needs during this time. Janice (Jim & Eveyln's youngest)

Janice Jorgensen (Trutna) Family January 10, 2022