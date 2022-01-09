Menu
Theodore Arthur "Ted" Dahlberg
Dahlberg, Theodore "Ted" Arthur

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Theodore 'Ted' Arthur Dahlberg. He was a loving husband and father that will be deeply missed. Ted was born and raised in Omaha, NE, a town he was immensely proud of and was never shy to tell anyone who would listen of it's grandeur. He attended the University of Omaha obtaining a bachelors of engineering degree. Ted made great use of his degree in a lifelong career with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He had many successes and awards, including designing and building bridges which are still in use today, he retired in 1998 as the Chief Value Engineer located in Washington DC. Ted met his wife, Mary in 1968 and after a rocky blind date and flying to New Orleans, he managed to win her over. They were approaching their 50th wedding anniversary at the time of his passing. He had a lifelong passion for anything that burned fuel from hot rods, to classic cars and was never without a Harley Davidson in the garage. Ted was well known for his love of garage sales and could never pass on an opportunity to find a discounted treasure he could tinker with. He had a knack for developing friendships with many amazing people over the years, most of which lasted a majority of his life. Ted is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Pat; daughter, Susan Tom; granddaughter, Anjelika; and grandson, Alex.

No Services are being held. if you would like to donate in Ted's memory please do so to The Alzheimer's Association or Humane Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
Aunt Betty told be today of the passing of Ted. I am so sorry. I know that my dad and him were close in their younger years. If I remember right Ted use to spend part of the summers at my grandpa & grandma Trutnas. I remember hearing stories from these summers. Besides the regular chores there was lots of fishing and hunting adventures. One story I remember dad telling is when Ted thought he could ride a cow and he fell into the mud and dad made him jump into the cow tank to rinse off before going back to the house. Losing love ones changes so many things, but having memories to carry with us helps the heart heal. May God give you the comfort your heart needs during this time. Janice (Jim & Eveyln's youngest)
Janice Jorgensen (Trutna)
Family
January 10, 2022
I am saddened to hear of Ted's passing. Bill and I always enjoyed seeing him at Corp events. He always had a smile and warm greeting. Sympathy and prayers for all of you.
Sandra Gaube
Work
January 9, 2022
