Theodore George Wright
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
Wright, Theodore George

October 23, 1948 - November 28, 2020

Born in Lynch NE to Theodore Wright and Gwendolyn Birdhead Wright. Died in Omaha.

Preceded in death by son, Douglas Wright; grandson, Ethan Wright; parents, Theodore and Gwendolyn; brother, Gene Wright; and sisters, Marla Wright and Alice Rose.

Survived by children, George Arcorn, Theodore Wright, Donna Wright, Rich Wright and Ruby Wright; siblings, Bernadine Zephier, Larry Wright Sr., Maggie Zephier, Carlotta Adame, Patrick Wright, Loy Wright, Bill Wright, Kim Buffalochief and Terry Wright; also by his significant other, Brookie Hester.

No Services are planned at this time. Memorial Service will be held at a later date

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
