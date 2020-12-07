Luedke, Theodore J.
March 25, 1941 - December 4, 2020
Theodore "Ted" Luedke passed away from Covid-19 on Friday December 4, 2020. Ted was born on March 25, 1941 to Herb and Sally Luedke. He graduated from Uehling High School in 1959, and Wayne State Teachers College in 1963. On May 20, 1962 he married his High School sweetheart and love of his life, Donna Moore. Ted taught math for 31 years at Millard Public Schools. Ted was a faithful and active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard for 57 years. His work ethic, love, faith, integrity and humility were seen and experienced by all who knew and loved him.
Ted is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 58 years, Donna; his daughters, Gayle Luedke (Connie Grauer), and Teresa Sandstead (Kevin Sandstead); his grandchildren, Michael (Meg), Madeline, and Madison Sandstead; and his brother and best friend, Ron Luedke. Ted will be greatly missed by his many extended family members and friends.
We would like to thank the exceptional Nurses at Methodist Hospital who wonderfully cared for Ted in his last days.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at 10am Tuesday, December 8, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Millard. The Service will be livestreamed on St. Paul's website at splcomaha.org
(Click on the red bubble for "worship where you are" and proceed to "watch the live service here"). A recording of the Service will also be available at BramanMortuary.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.