Theresa A. Holman
Holman, Theresa A.

August 5, 1939 - September 28, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Eugene A. Holman, Sr.; and parents, Ann and Joseph Spirek. Survived by children: Eugene Holman, Jr. (Brenda), Katherine Slykerman (Myron), Carol Schmidt (Jon), Julie Ryan (Ron) and Joseph Holman (Samantha); 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and sister-in-law, Linda Acamo.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, October 1st from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 2nd, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society, St. Leo's or Children's Hospital.

To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
