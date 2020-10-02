Menu
Theresa A. Holman
Holman, Theresa A.

August 5, 1939 - September 28, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 2nd, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society, St. Leo's or Children's Hospital.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
1
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
1920 N. 102nd St.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
October 1, 2020
Gene and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Tami (Wiens) Swanson
Tami (Wiens) Swanson
September 30, 2020
Always kind and caring. Our condolences in this time of loss. May her wings fly high in heaven with loved ones.
Tabitha Tomerlin
September 30, 2020