Holman, Theresa A.
August 5, 1939 - September 28, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 2nd, 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (1920 N. 102nd St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Children's Home Society, St. Leo's or Children's Hospital.
To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com