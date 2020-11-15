Hoffmann, Theresa C. (Reicks)
May 27, 1922 - November 9, 2020
Passed away peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ where she spent 4 years as a Miramonte Care Home resident. Theresa grew up in Howells, NE and was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Herman and Mary (Wegener) Reicks. Theresa attended Wayne State College and taught in a rural school district in Howell's before moving to Omaha. Her friend, Edward Hoffmann returned from WWII after he spent 42 months as a Japanese prisoner-of-war. They were married on April 30, 1946 and he preceded her in death. They were married 52 years. After retirement from Douglas County Hospital, Theresa volunteered her time with Holy Cross Church, Omaha VA Hospital, American Ex Prisoner of War Omaha Chapter #1 (held the office of adjutant, vice commander & commander). Theresa was also a member of the VFW and DAV
. She volunteered her time for 27 years. She was Vice President and President of the Holy Cross Alter Society. A longtime member of Catholic Daughters and named Catholic Daughter of the year in 1998.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Donna; and grandson, Carlin Kranjc. She is survived by daughter, DeAnna Kranjc; son, Dan Hoffmann; daughter, Mary (Rich) Rumer; grandsons, Chris (Sarah) Kranjc, Jason (Jeannette) Federico, and Shawn (Amanda) Kranjc; granddaughters, Rikki (Shone) Willis, and Angela (Sky Watson) Rumer; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Theresa Voecks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
SERVICES will be held in Omaha on Wednesday, November 18. VISITATION will be from 9:30-11am, with FUNERAL MASS at 11am, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth. An Altar Society ROSARY will be led prior to the Service. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetary Chapel of Apostles Mausoleum, 7710 West Center Road. MASKS REQUIRED. Memorials may be made to family for later designation. Please join us for the Webcast of the Service at https://boxcast.tv/view/theresa-c-hoffmann-tdmvjc77tgx1vo7wkvey
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.