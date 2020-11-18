I have such wonderful, fun, crazy family memories of all the get togethers and family reunions growing up. The laughter, I can still Hear all the laughter from Aunt Theresa, Aunt Marie, Aunt little Theresa, Aunt Jean, Aunt Lucy, my mother Della, Aunt RoseMary & many times Uncle John~in the kitchen, cooking or doing dishes, oh my who am I forgetting. I’m sure your mom took her laughter with her & they’re all giggling away. Sorry for your loss, I know she’ll be missed

Kathy & Bob Fairbanks Family November 16, 2020