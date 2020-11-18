Hoffmann, Theresa C. (Reicks)
May 27, 1922 - November 9, 2020
SERVICES will be held in Omaha on Wednesday, November 18. VISITATION: 9:30-11am, with FUNERAL MASS at 11am, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth. An Altar Society ROSARY will be led prior to the Service. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetary Chapel of Apostles Mausoleum, 7710 West Center Road. MASKS REQUIRED. Memorials may be made to family for later designation. Please join us for the Webcast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/theresa-c-hoffmann-tdmvjc77tgx1vo7wkvey
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.