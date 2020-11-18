Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Theresa C. Hoffmann
Hoffmann, Theresa C. (Reicks)

May 27, 1922 - November 9, 2020

SERVICES will be held in Omaha on Wednesday, November 18. VISITATION: 9:30-11am, with FUNERAL MASS at 11am, all at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth. An Altar Society ROSARY will be led prior to the Service. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetary Chapel of Apostles Mausoleum, 7710 West Center Road. MASKS REQUIRED. Memorials may be made to family for later designation. Please join us for the Webcast of the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/theresa-c-hoffmann-tdmvjc77tgx1vo7wkvey

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth
Nov
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
4810 Woolworth
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
I am going to miss Theresa. She was a great mother-in-law, grandma, mother, and friend. I have the best memories of her, which I will never forget. God Bless her! My sincere condolences to the family.
Rick Kranjc
November 17, 2020
We are keeping you all in our hearts and prayers. Theresa was a wonderful person and God now has a bright new Angel in Heaven!! Love The Applegates
Lori, Mike, Brooks and Chandler Applegate
November 17, 2020
Lori Applegate
November 17, 2020
So sorry to read that your mother has passed. You and your family are in my prayers.
Cres (Vacanti) Rogers
November 16, 2020
I have such wonderful, fun, crazy family memories of all the get togethers and family reunions growing up. The laughter, I can still Hear all the laughter from Aunt Theresa, Aunt Marie, Aunt little Theresa, Aunt Jean, Aunt Lucy, my mother Della, Aunt RoseMary & many times Uncle John~in the kitchen, cooking or doing dishes, oh my who am I forgetting. I’m sure your mom took her laughter with her & they’re all giggling away. Sorry for your loss, I know she’ll be missed
Kathy & Bob Fairbanks
Family
November 16, 2020
a loved one
November 16, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Theresa´s death. She was such a wonderful and good, good lady. We were so blessed to have her as our neighbor and friend. May God bless and give you comfort during this difficult time. Our love & prayers for you.
Jon & Deb Jacobsen
November 15, 2020
Knew Theresa from hanging out with Mary. Awesome lady!
Kathy Linsadt
November 15, 2020
So many memories of Theresa. She was my Godmother who always made a point to visit & drop off a gift every birthday & Christmas while I was growing up. I can still see her & Ed sitting in my parents living room. She was a great role model & will be missed.
Lori (Torczon) Brennan
November 15, 2020
I have so many wonderful memories of having meals and conversations with Theresa! She was a great friend to me and my husband Sam and will be missed by all. So happy we got to visit with her in Scottsdale! She was a great Lady!
Marj Sambasile
November 15, 2020