Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Theresa M.
April 9, 1937 - March 6, 2021
Survived by children: Margaret (Randy) Jauken, Jeff (Trudy) Johnson, Jerry (Shelli) Johnson, Lisa (Rich) Matz, Jamie (Carla) Johnson; grandchildren: Claire Jauken, Lauren Kylie and Leah Johnson, Wolf, Hayden and Finn Johnson, Mandie, Nicole and Allie Matz; siblings: Rose Feldman, Bernice (Ray) Aschoff, Mary Jane (Dale) Swanson, Eugene (Nanette) Kloewer. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Lee; grandson, Matthew Matz; parents, Otto and Clara Kloewer; siblings.