Theresa M. Johnson
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Theresa M.

April 9, 1937 - March 6, 2021

Survived by children: Margaret (Randy) Jauken, Jeff (Trudy) Johnson, Jerry (Shelli) Johnson, Lisa (Rich) Matz, Jamie (Carla) Johnson; grandchildren: Claire Jauken, Lauren Kylie and Leah Johnson, Wolf, Hayden and Finn Johnson, Mandie, Nicole and Allie Matz; siblings: Rose Feldman, Bernice (Ray) Aschoff, Mary Jane (Dale) Swanson, Eugene (Nanette) Kloewer. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Lee; grandson, Matthew Matz; parents, Otto and Clara Kloewer; siblings.

A Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE

(402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for the loss to your family. I tried to keep in touch after my Dad died, but as life does so many times, we lost track of it...
Greg Lee
April 17, 2021
The Backhaus family would like to extend our sympathies and prayers to all of the family. Sandi, Rachel, Faye and families
Sandra Gruhn
March 10, 2021
