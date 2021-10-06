Pueppka, Theresa L.
August 10, 1959 - September 30, 2021
Preceded in death by husband, Darin Clifford; parents, Ken and Peggy; and father to her children, George Hansen. Survived by sons, Jesse and Beau (Hollie) Pueppka; sisters: Debbie (Ken) Samson, Vickie (Jerry) Berg, Chris (Bob) Schomburg, Paula (Mike) Schaffer, and Kathy Pueppka; many other family and friends.
PRIVATE SERVICES with Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.