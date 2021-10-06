My deepest condolences to the family. Theresa was a dear childhood friend, who will be missed. We sure shared a lot of fun times together in Twin city, Manawa, and at L.C. School. We´ll miss you sugarbear! You lived it up and were a fighter! Heaven gained an Angel. We will celebrate your life and treasure our times together. May our gracious lord above hold all of the family in the palm of his hand at this difficult time. Sincerely, Susi and Ty Blankenship

