Theresa L. Pueppka
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Pueppka, Theresa L.

August 10, 1959 - September 30, 2021

Preceded in death by husband, Darin Clifford; parents, Ken and Peggy; and father to her children, George Hansen. Survived by sons, Jesse and Beau (Hollie) Pueppka; sisters: Debbie (Ken) Samson, Vickie (Jerry) Berg, Chris (Bob) Schomburg, Paula (Mike) Schaffer, and Kathy Pueppka; many other family and friends.

PRIVATE SERVICES with Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sheg
October 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the family of Theresa. May you find comfort knowing she is with you in spirit. Seeing most of the sisters and their spouses / partners recently was beautiful. Sending hugs and prayers to each of you.
JoDee Burke
Friend
October 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. Theresa was a dear childhood friend, who will be missed. We sure shared a lot of fun times together in Twin city, Manawa, and at L.C. School. We´ll miss you sugarbear! You lived it up and were a fighter! Heaven gained an Angel. We will celebrate your life and treasure our times together. May our gracious lord above hold all of the family in the palm of his hand at this difficult time. Sincerely, Susi and Ty Blankenship
Ty and Susi (Riehle) Blankenship
Friend
October 6, 2021
All my memories of you are kind onesTheresa. I can hear your laugh and see your smile.
Ty and Susi Blankenship
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in your memories of Theresa. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart" - Mahatma Gandhi
Kelli Stout Sadofsky
Other
October 6, 2021
My condolences, love and prayers to all of Theresa´s loved ones. May God surround you with his care at this time and provide comfort to you all.
Chris Moats
School
October 3, 2021
To the family, I would like to extend my condolences to you. Losing a loved one in death breaks our heart. Please know that you can find comfort and strength in God. Isa. 41:10 says he will hold on to you with his right hand of righteousness. Cherish the loving memories.
VM
October 3, 2021
