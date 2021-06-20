Your smile and laughter were contageous!! We had alot of fun times together. I sure loved hanging out with you. Thank you for coming to Church and bringing your family, that was so special. Rest in Peace my friend. I really miss you!!
Margie Kucks
Friend
June 21, 2021
Will never forget your smile & laughter, they were contagious. I sure loved hanging out with you, we had alot of fun times together. Thank you for going to Church with me, that was so special!! Rest in Peace my dear friend. I sure do miss you!!!