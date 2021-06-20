Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Theresa R. Schindler
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Schindler, Theresa R.

October 4, 1961 - November 16, 2020

Survived by her daughter, Denae (Tyler); her son, T.J.; father, Clifford Little; mother, Euna Faye Amick; and brothers, Clifftan and Mark Little.

VISITATION will be June 26 from 10-11am, with CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE starting at 11am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE

402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your smile and laughter were contageous!! We had alot of fun times together. I sure loved hanging out with you. Thank you for coming to Church and bringing your family, that was so special. Rest in Peace my friend. I really miss you!!
Margie Kucks
Friend
June 21, 2021
Will never forget your smile & laughter, they were contagious. I sure loved hanging out with you, we had alot of fun times together. Thank you for going to Church with me, that was so special!! Rest in Peace my dear friend. I sure do miss you!!!
Margie Kucks
Friend
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results