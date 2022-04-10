Swierczek, Theresa J.



November 20, 1934 - April 5, 2022



Theresa was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter Swierczek; parents, John and Anna Swerczek; son Edward Swierczek; sisters, Helen Ziemba, Amelia Cutsor, Genevieve Kosiba, Frances Tworek, Isabelle Kosiba, Julia Cheloha, Berniece Schaecher, Alice Bialas, and Dorothy Swierczek-Evans; and brothers, Raymond Swercek and Dennis Swercek. She is survived by her grandson, Thomas (Melissa) Swierczek; and great-grandchildren, Gage, Hunter, Madison, Kate, Ella, Logan and Nora.



VISITATION will take place on Sunday, April 10, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St., Omaha, NE 68107). BURIAL in St. John Mausoleum.



