Theresa J. Swierczek
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Swierczek, Theresa J.

November 20, 1934 - April 5, 2022

Theresa was preceded in death by her loving husband Walter Swierczek; parents, John and Anna Swerczek; son Edward Swierczek; sisters, Helen Ziemba, Amelia Cutsor, Genevieve Kosiba, Frances Tworek, Isabelle Kosiba, Julia Cheloha, Berniece Schaecher, Alice Bialas, and Dorothy Swierczek-Evans; and brothers, Raymond Swercek and Dennis Swercek. She is survived by her grandson, Thomas (Melissa) Swierczek; and great-grandchildren, Gage, Hunter, Madison, Kate, Ella, Logan and Nora.

VISITATION will take place on Sunday, April 10, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home, with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held on Monday, April 11, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St., Omaha, NE 68107). BURIAL in St. John Mausoleum.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
