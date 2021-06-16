Menu
Theresa M. Underriner
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Underriner, Theresa M.

June 27, 1954 - June 14, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Margaret Underriner. Survived by sisters: Ann Underriner, Judy Underriner, Janice Underriner, and Mary O'Malley (Tim); nephews and niece, James, Edward, and Maggie O'Malley.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE: at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Fr. Michael Mukasa Uganda Education Fund or directed by the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cousins Deb, Julie, Dave, Mike
June 20, 2021
From Huntington Staff
June 18, 2021
Ann, I'm so sorry to learn about Theresa...she was a very sweet woman. You're in my prayers, God Bless.
Kathy McClellan (Chloe and Roman)
Other
June 17, 2021
Our condolences for the loss of your dear sister. God Bless her soul & yours especially during this tough time. You're both in our prayers
Terry Shevchenko & Fred Breci
Other
June 16, 2021
Dear Ann, Sending my deepest sympathy upon the loss of your sister.
Toni Turnquist
June 16, 2021
You touched many lives through your service to others as a teacher. You also loved your family so much. I am thankful for our friendship.
Laura Maher
Friend
June 16, 2021
