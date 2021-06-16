Underriner, Theresa M.
June 27, 1954 - June 14, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Margaret Underriner. Survived by sisters: Ann Underriner, Judy Underriner, Janice Underriner, and Mary O'Malley (Tim); nephews and niece, James, Edward, and Maggie O'Malley.
The family will receive friends Monday, June 21st from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE: at 7pm at West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 22nd at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Fr. Michael Mukasa Uganda Education Fund or directed by the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
