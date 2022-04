So sorry to hear about Tom. We were good friend all through school. I have many fond memories of Tom and the fun times we had. We spent countless hours target shooting at the Papio Creek east of our house and had many wonderful hunting trips together. Tom was so fond of his model 12 shotgun and the distance he could take down a pheasant with it. I remember what a hard worker he was, even as a kid, stocking the coolers at the bar after school. Tom always had a great sense of humor and loved a good practical joke. I know he will be missed by many.

Jarel Vinduska January 2, 2022