Of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Randall Beins and wife Linda Lautrup, Weeping Water, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Peters, Plattsmouth; 3 grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores "Dee" Schuetz and husband John of Bellevue; brother, Donald "Don" Beins and wife Benne Rae, Omaha; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Beins, Springfield.
SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, Roby Funeral Home Chapel. Lunch to follow. INTERMENT: Thursday, 2pm, Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water. VISITATION: Wednesday, 1-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at mortuary. Memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association.
ROBY FUNERAL HOME
Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com