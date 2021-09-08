Menu
Thomas L. Beins
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Beins, Thomas L.

February 16, 1930 - September 4, 2021

Of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Randall Beins and wife Linda Lautrup, Weeping Water, NE; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Mike Peters, Plattsmouth; 3 grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores "Dee" Schuetz and husband John of Bellevue; brother, Donald "Don" Beins and wife Benne Rae, Omaha; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Beins, Springfield.

SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, Roby Funeral Home Chapel. Lunch to follow. INTERMENT: Thursday, 2pm, Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water. VISITATION: Wednesday, 1-8pm, with family present 6-8pm, at mortuary. Memorials to Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighters Association.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Sep
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Sep
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A, Plattsmouth, NE
Sep
9
Interment
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Weeping Water, NE
We are so sorry for your loss and please know we are thinking of you. Tom was good person and I´m sure will be missed by many .
JoAnn and Ron Schneider
September 8, 2021
