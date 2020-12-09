Tom always had a smile for anyone. He's so easy going and really loves his family with all that he had inside his heart. You could see the love in his eyes that he shared with Lea and he loves his kids so. Tom will be missed and loved by so many but he's happy to be home with Lea. Tracie and Holly, I love you both so much! I am sorry for your loss but know he is now happy and free with Lea. I hope you all (Carla, Ed, Alyssa and Phillip) and anyone else I may have forgotten, know he loves you too. Be strong and take care!

Terri Gardner December 11, 2020