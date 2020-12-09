Menu
Thomas J. Bohmer
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Bohmer, Thomas J.

January 12, 1933 - December 5, 2020

Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Elizabeth M. (Lea) Bohmer. He is survived by his daughters, Carla-Jo (Edward) Mummey and Tracie (Eric) Hadcock; grandchildren, Alyssa (Cody) Buis, Holly Graham and Phillip Mummey. Thomas was a dedicated Husband, Father and Grandfather.

VISITATION to take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5–6:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE. 68105, with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Vigil
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom always had a smile for anyone. He's so easy going and really loves his family with all that he had inside his heart. You could see the love in his eyes that he shared with Lea and he loves his kids so. Tom will be missed and loved by so many but he's happy to be home with Lea. Tracie and Holly, I love you both so much! I am sorry for your loss but know he is now happy and free with Lea. I hope you all (Carla, Ed, Alyssa and Phillip) and anyone else I may have forgotten, know he loves you too. Be strong and take care!
Terri Gardner
December 11, 2020
We always enjoyed talking with your Dad, and your Mom, when we saw them at Mass at OLL.
Jim & Colleen Conley
December 9, 2020
Sorry about your lost.Tom was a wonderful person.
Gloria Short
December 9, 2020
Tom and I worked together for many years. I was always impressed with his dedication to his family. My condolences to all those he's left behind.
Jeanne Halsey
December 9, 2020
