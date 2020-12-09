Bohmer, Thomas J.
January 12, 1933 - December 5, 2020
Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Elizabeth M. (Lea) Bohmer. He is survived by his daughters, Carla-Jo (Edward) Mummey and Tracie (Eric) Hadcock; grandchildren, Alyssa (Cody) Buis, Holly Graham and Phillip Mummey. Thomas was a dedicated Husband, Father and Grandfather.
VISITATION to take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 5–6:30pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2110 So. 32nd Ave., Omaha, NE. 68105, with a VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to take place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.