Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Clark, Thomas L
July 11, 1960 - November 26, 2021
Tom unexpectedly died on November 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia M.; and his father Thomas L. Clark. Survivors are Sherri and Jim Waugh, and Daniel and Gayle Clark; nephews, Nick Waugh, Chris Clark, Matt Clark, and Drew Clark; and niece Sara Waugh.
Tom has been Cremated and will be Interred in Forest Lawn. His ashes will be scattered in the same area as his mother and father in the Cremation Garden. No Services planned.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
3 Entries
Thinking of you and your Family
Thoughts and Prayers are with you
during this difficult time
May your memories bring you peace
with deepest Sympathy
Lucy Olsberg & Family
Other
February 18, 2022
You were and still are the best friend I've ever had. You would always but up " the Mr. Tough " act however you were always so kind and loving towards everyone. You were always there to help, even to strangers. You were always so generous towards people even if you didn't want to be. Your sense of humor would always put a smile on my face. I could count on you to make even things better just from a phone call. I love and miss you greatly.
Sirena L.
Friend
December 24, 2021
Jim & Sherri, sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.