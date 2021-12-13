You were and still are the best friend I've ever had. You would always but up " the Mr. Tough " act however you were always so kind and loving towards everyone. You were always there to help, even to strangers. You were always so generous towards people even if you didn't want to be. Your sense of humor would always put a smile on my face. I could count on you to make even things better just from a phone call. I love and miss you greatly.

Sirena L. Friend December 24, 2021