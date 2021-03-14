Menu
Thomas Charles Dameron
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Dameron, Thomas Charles

September 5, 1939 - March 13, 2021

Survived by wife, Elena; daughters: Teri Dameron, Roni Dameron (Ernest), and Becky Kegley (Roger); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, March 18th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials are sugggested to Fisher House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Funeral, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
17
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
18
Service
9:30a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lots of prayers for you and your family at this difficult time . Keep you in my heart.
Jenny Koley
March 17, 2021
Michael and Sheena Hart
March 17, 2021
our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time
don & deb knutson
March 16, 2021
Ron, Christi, Randy and Family
March 16, 2021
My deepest condolences on your loss. Prayers for you all!
Tammy Brewer
March 15, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 15, 2021
Although it has been many years since I met Teri's father, I remember him as a kind man with a happy twinkle in his eyes. He was very proud of his family. I know he will continue to be a great protector from above.
Monica Liebentritt
March 14, 2021
