Dameron, Thomas Charles
September 5, 1939 - March 13, 2021
Survived by wife, Elena; daughters: Teri Dameron, Roni Dameron (Ernest), and Becky Kegley (Roger); six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17th from 5pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Thursday, March 18th at 9:30am, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post #1. In lieu of flowers, memorials are sugggested to Fisher House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Funeral, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
