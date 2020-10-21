Stutte, Thomas Edward "Tommy"



February 23, 1981 - October 13, 2020



Age 39. Thomas was born in Papillion, NE the son of Patricia Thompson Stutte and Richard James Stutte. He grew up in Bellevue, with a four year period of time in South Dakota, graduated from Bellevue East High School in 2000 and went on to study as a CNA. He had many interests including history, love of garage sales, antiques, crafting with wood projects, and many varied types of music and social interaction. Many knew him through his concert attendance at the Cog factory, Ranch Bowl, Area 51, and Vans Warped tour among many. He was always ready to help anyone, a giving person to many with whom he came into contact. He loved calling and talking with his friends and family. Tom also lived in the Virginia/Washington DC area for a period of years, which fed his love of history.



Thomas is survived by his parents; his brothers, William and Richard; nieces; nephew; aunts; uncles; and cousins.



Reception of Friends: Friday, October 23rd, 12-2pm, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.