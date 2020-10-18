Menu
Thomas H. Vaughan II
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Vaughan, Thomas H. II

September 20, 1949 - October 15, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Mary Ellen and Thomas Vaughan; sister, Peggy. Survived by wife, Anna; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kassie; grandchildren, Carter, Kameron and Caleb; brothers and sisters, John (Cheryl), Kevin, Mark (Rhonda), Theresa Daley (Dan), Paul (Patti), Matt (Edie), Tim, Phillip; many nieces, nephews and cousins

Private Family Services: Wednesday, October 21st, 11am.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
