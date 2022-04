Headley, Thomas P.



January 12, 1989 - June 16, 2021



Survived by wife, Marla; stepdaughters, Winter, Sierra and Raven; parents, Ron and Terri Headley; sisters, April (Andy) White and Tiffany Headley; grandfather, William Johnson.



Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.