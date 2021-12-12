Menu
Thomas R. Hearty
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
Hearty, Thomas R.

January 27, 1940 - December 9, 2021

Preceded in death by wife, Gloria; brother, Jim. Survived by sons, Joe, Tom (Sara), and Mike (Catherine); grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, Jack, Sam, and Nick.

VISITATION Monday, December 13th, 5–7pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL Tuesday, December 14th, 11am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Dec
14
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
I'm so sorry for you loss. Tom was an amazing man!!
Shawn
Work
December 16, 2021
I worked with Tom at Norwest/WellsFargo on 24&L and it always felt safer with him around. He was a great guy who was fun to chat with. Offering sympathy and prayers to his family. May he rest in peace.
Margie Becerra
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. I worked with Tom at the bank on 24th and L. So many fond memories of his shenanigans but also his kind soul. He was one of a kind and will be missed, immensely. RIP Tom.
Lynn Hess
Friend
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you in the loss of your father and grandfather. May all the great memories of him comfort you during this time.
Beth De Boer
December 12, 2021
My deepest condolences for your family's loss. My uncle George was his partner in the OPD. He was a hellava nice guy. I have fond memories of him when I grew up in Omaha. He and big George were a great team. He will be missed.
Ed Manuell
December 11, 2021
