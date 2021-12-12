Hearty, Thomas R.
January 27, 1940 - December 9, 2021
Preceded in death by wife, Gloria; brother, Jim. Survived by sons, Joe, Tom (Sara), and Mike (Catherine); grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, Jack, Sam, and Nick.
VISITATION Monday, December 13th, 5–7pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL Tuesday, December 14th, 11am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.