Thomas L. Howard
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Howard, Thomas L.

March 19, 1929 - March 3, 2021

Thomas L. Howard died peacefully at home. Tom lived a life full of family, friends, and a multitude of admirers. The son of a blacksmith, he was proceeded in death by his parents, William and Bernice (Taylor) Howard; his three sisters and four brothers: Esther, Bertha, Lois, Paul, Willard, Bob, Delbert; and his wife, Deloris (Sachs) Howard.

Tom is survived by his wife, Janice Bailey; his four children: Randy (Julie) of Green Valley, AZ, Marilyn Modlin (David) of Crescent, IA, Allan (Laura) of Gretna, NE, and Janice Buckley (David) of Springfield, VA; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; and step-sons, Doug and Dean (Cindy) Bailey. Tom and Deloris enjoyed marriage for over 60 years. After her death, he and Janice Bailey started hanging out, being acquainted through the bowling league. They dated for 2 years before they got married, and recently celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. Tom and Janice enjoyed life, traveling overseas, taking cruises, and visiting family and friends, and their favorite destination, Branson, MO.

Tom enjoyed playing card games with family and friends and was an avid golfer; playing 18 holes several times a week until this past year. He had heart surgery 6 years ago and getting back to golf was his goal in recuperating. He enjoyed league bowling and meeting with his buddies for breakfast every Friday, until the pandemic hit.

Tom served in the Coast Guard for 2 years in Woods Hole, MA; enlisting at the age of 17. Tom finished high school with his GED and then completed 2 years of college at the then Omaha University. He worked at Northwestern Bell/AT&T, starting as a lineman and "retiring" as a manager at age 54. After those 35 years at Bell, Tom worked as a consultant and stayed busy, even as a handyman for Celebrity Homes touching up their model homes in Omaha for several years. He was a servant leader, helping everyone he came in contact with.

Tom was active in the Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church, where he served as a deacon for many years.

Private Family Graveside Services: Tuesday, March 9th. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date, after the pandemic is under control. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Lutheran Church of the Master.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Graveside service
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
We bought our home from Tom 11 years ago and have enjoyed raising our family here. Sorry to hear of his passing. Sounds like he had a great life may he rest in peace
Tom and Corrine Larson
March 16, 2021
Rest in Peace Tom. Our condolences to the Howard family for your loss. Tom was always good to me as a young kid and I enjoyed being around him and Delores.
Kim Swanson
March 10, 2021
Our most heartfelt condolences to the Howard family and to his wife Janice. We will always remember Tom Howard fondly.
Rick and Monique Haffey
March 7, 2021
